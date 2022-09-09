Kansas City Connection – Oklahoma State University Athletics

The head coach can make or break a team. They are not only responsible for putting numbers in the win column, but also making sure their players are focusing on their academics as well as mentoring them through one of the most important times in their lives.

It is a role that is not taken lightly, especially by the new Oklahoma State Women’s basketball head coach Jacie Hoyt . During her time in Kansas City, Hoyt was known for her relationship with her players, pushing them to become the best versions of themselves.

After all, it is why former Kansas City players Naomie Alnatas and Landry Williams followed their head Coach to Stillwater, joining the Cowgirls this summer after Entering the transfer Portal following the 2021-22 season with the Roos.

“It is going to be my fourth year under Jacie and she is special to me because she has been able to help me through situations and she has developed me a lot not only as a player, but also a person,” Alnatas said. “She refuses to let me settle, it could be hard and challenging but overall, I just love it. She is that one go-to person for me so that is why it is really special that I have her in my life right now. “

Alnatas, a fifth-year guard from Cayenne, French Guinea, finished second in the Summit League in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 18.6 points per game while also earning first team All-League honors. She was a key component to the successful 23-9 record last season for Kansas City, starting every game and chipping in with 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

“For me, I am just a very relationship-oriented person and I don’t think there is any other coach in the country that cares more about you as a player and a person than her,” Williams said. “There are a lot of schools that just care about what you do on the court and that is it. She is so big on relationships on the court and I could just lay my head down at night knowing that she truly cares about me as a person and I don’t think there are a lot of college athletes that could say that.”

Williams, a sophomore guard from Tulsa, Okla., is entering her second year with Hoyt after tallying 21 points in 25 minutes played last season.

Once they got confirmation of Hoyt’s hire at Gallagher-Iba Arena, there was no doubt what they wanted to do. The duo agreed that their sights would be set on joining her in Stillwater to keep playing for the Coach that has done so much for them already in their young lives.

“For me, it was kind of no question, as soon as she got the opportunity, we had a conversation on the phone after that and we exchanged a couple of words,” Alnatas said. “She told me ‘Hey, I got this really cool opportunity and I would love for you to come, Let’s finish another year together.’ I was like ‘let’s do it,’ you know. I know her, we have a relationship and there is this comfortable Bubble being here with her.”

Alnatas prayed about it, even had to say no to some other teams, but she knew where she wanted to go. She joined the special program that Hoyt is building in GIA and became a Cowgirl.

“I would say it was a no-brainer, as soon as she said that she was coming here, I was like ‘you have to be kidding,'” Williams said. “I also prayed about it, because I was unsure who she was going to take and for her to reach out and be like ‘I want you to come with me,’ it was literally a dream come true. I say it is like the best of both worlds, I have my dream Coach and I have my dream school.”

Not only did joining the Cowgirls provide Williams with a chance to be closer to home, but she also got to stay with two of her best friends, Alnatas and Hoyt. She completed her dream and moved to Stillwater to join the Cowgirl program.

Coming off an impressive campaign a year ago, the girls are pumped to see what Hoyt can do in GIA this season. To them, Cowgirl Basketball fans are in for a treat when she takes the floor for the first time as the head coach.

“I don’t think anybody has any idea what she is about to bring to the table, even me,” Alnatas said. “The culture is about to change; I’m expecting more people to be curious and interested to see what is going on here. We will be go-getters; we won’t back down and will play with a lot of passion and a lot of heart.”

From her first year to her final season at UMKC, Alnatas even noticed a difference in the number of fans that attended games.

The attendance skyrocketed for the Roos.

Before her freshman year at UMKC, Alnatas was told that maybe 25 fans would show up to the games. But when her final game of the year came around, the arena was crazy and the fans were plentiful.

“It’s just going to be a really big shift in how things work, but it makes me really excited because Jacie just has this swagger around her,” Williams said. “I think that the way she carries herself and creates her programs really attracts people and it makes me really excited. When I was little, OSU Women’s basketball was it, I loved it and they were so good.”

Not only will Coach Hoyt bring a new dynamic to the team, but she will also invigorate the Cowgirl Basketball fan base. There’s a reason why two of her players joined her on the original white maple court and it’s something that Cowgirl Basketball fans should look forward to.