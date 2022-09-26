Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds NFL Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule.

The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are -145 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers are +122.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

NFL Week 4 odds:

The Chiefs are coming off a 20-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Buccaneers lost to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 4 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on NBC.

