Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The AFC Championship Game of the NFL Playoffs will see the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) meeting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Chiefs put up 9.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Bengals allowed (20.1).

The Chiefs collect 413.6 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 335.7 the Bengals allow per matchup.

The Chiefs have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 24 takeaways.

This season the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (26.1) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).

The Bengals rack up 32.3 more yards per game (360.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (328.2).

The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 20 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has collected 5,250 passing yards (308.8 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 358 rushing yards on 61 carries (plus four scores), averaging 21.1 YPG.

Isiah Pacheco has 170 attempts for a team-high 830 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce has 110 catches (on 152 targets) and leads the team with 1,338 receiving yards (78.7 per game) while hauling in 12 touchdowns.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 15.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Nick Bolton has collected 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles.

L’Jarius Sneed has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 108 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes II: Unknown (Ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon: Unknown (Ankle), WR Mecole Hardman: Questionable (Pelvis), TE Travis Kelce: Questionable (Back), LB Nick Bolton: Unknown (Ankle), WR JuJu Smith- Schuster: Unknown (Knee), WR Justin Watson: Questionable (Illness), LB Willie Gay Jr.: Unknown (Toe)

Bengals Impact Players

This year, Joe Burrow has recorded 4,475 passing yards (279.7 per game) while connecting on 414 of 606 passes (68.3%), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has added 257 rushing yards on 75 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 16.1 yards per game.

Joe Mixon has 210 attempts for a team-high 814 rushing yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 60 catches for 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase has racked up 87 receptions for 1,046 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 87.2 receiving yards per game.

Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Logan Wilson has racked up 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception, and he’s Tops on his team in tackles.

Vonn Bell has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bengals: LB Joe Bachie: Unknown (Foot), C Ted Karras: Unknown (Knee), OT Jonah Williams: Out (Knee), TE Hayden Hurst: Unknown (Calf), OG Alex Cappa: Out (Ankle), CB Tre Flowers: Unknown (Hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard: Unknown (Rest), DT DJ Reader: Unknown (Rest)

Chiefs vs. Bengals Stats