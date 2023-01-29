Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The AFC Championship Game of the NFL Playoffs will see the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) meeting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

  • This year, the Chiefs put up 9.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Bengals allowed (20.1).
  • The Chiefs collect 413.6 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 335.7 the Bengals allow per matchup.
  • The Chiefs have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 24 takeaways.
  • This season the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (26.1) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).
  • The Bengals rack up 32.3 more yards per game (360.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (328.2).
  • The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 20 takeaways.

