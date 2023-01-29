Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The AFC Championship Game of the NFL Playoffs will see the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) meeting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals
Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the Chiefs put up 9.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Bengals allowed (20.1).
- The Chiefs collect 413.6 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 335.7 the Bengals allow per matchup.
- The Chiefs have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 24 takeaways.
- This season the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (26.1) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).
- The Bengals rack up 32.3 more yards per game (360.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (328.2).
- The Bengals have 18 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 20 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This year Patrick Mahomes II has collected 5,250 passing yards (308.8 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 358 rushing yards on 61 carries (plus four scores), averaging 21.1 YPG.
- Isiah Pacheco has 170 attempts for a team-high 830 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Travis Kelce has 110 catches (on 152 targets) and leads the team with 1,338 receiving yards (78.7 per game) while hauling in 12 touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 15.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has collected 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles.
- L’Jarius Sneed has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 108 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.
Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes II: Unknown (Ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon: Unknown (Ankle), WR Mecole Hardman: Questionable (Pelvis), TE Travis Kelce: Questionable (Back), LB Nick Bolton: Unknown (Ankle), WR JuJu Smith- Schuster: Unknown (Knee), WR Justin Watson: Questionable (Illness), LB Willie Gay Jr.: Unknown (Toe)
Bengals Impact Players
- This year, Joe Burrow has recorded 4,475 passing yards (279.7 per game) while connecting on 414 of 606 passes (68.3%), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has added 257 rushing yards on 75 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 16.1 yards per game.
- Joe Mixon has 210 attempts for a team-high 814 rushing yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 60 catches for 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja’Marr Chase has racked up 87 receptions for 1,046 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He averages 87.2 receiving yards per game.
- Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Logan Wilson has racked up 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception, and he’s Tops on his team in tackles.
- Vonn Bell has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Bengals: LB Joe Bachie: Unknown (Foot), C Ted Karras: Unknown (Knee), OT Jonah Williams: Out (Knee), TE Hayden Hurst: Unknown (Calf), OG Alex Cappa: Out (Ankle), CB Tre Flowers: Unknown (Hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard: Unknown (Rest), DT DJ Reader: Unknown (Rest)
Chiefs vs. Bengals Stats
|Chiefs
|Bengals
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
413.6 (1)
|
360.5 (15)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
328.2 (12)
|
335.7 (7)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
115.9 (20)
|
95.5 (29)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
297.8 (1)
|
265 (5)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
23 (17)
|
18 (4)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
20 (20)
|
24 (11)
.