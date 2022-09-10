Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 1 score predictions

Can the Arizona Cardinals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s NFL Week 1 game in Glendale?

Kent Somers: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

The Cardinals injury report reads like it’s week 11, not 1, and contains too many of their better players to pick them over a Super Bowl contender.

Richard Obert: Cardinals 31, Chiefs 27

Kyler Murray won’t need to take a preseason snap to get the Cardinals rolling against a Chiefs defense that has holes.

