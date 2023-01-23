Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC teams

The Pro Football Writers of America have revealed the first of their annual on-field awards. Accredited Writers covering all 32 NFL teams have voted on the PFWA’s All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC Teams following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season.

A total of four Kansas City Chiefs players made the All-NFL team, which is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most by a single team. This comes a season after they had no players make the All-NFL team. They were also well-represented on the All-AFC team, with a total of six players selected, the most by any single AFC team.

Here’s a look at the players who landed on each All-Pro team: