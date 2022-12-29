Kansas Children’s Theater The Coterie Releases Statement Following Allegations of Sexual Assault by Former Artistic Director

The Board of Directors of Kansas City children’s Theater The Coterie has released a further statement following a number of allegations of sexual assault against former Producing Artistic Director Jeff Church, who was found dead in his home December 24 hours after his resignation from the company was made public. The Theater says the investigation into the allegations, announced prior to Church’s resignation and death, will “fervently continue” and that the Theater is “reviewing [its] policies and procedures.”

Reads the statement: “For those Brave Souls who publicly spoke their truth: we see you. We hear you. We support you as you work to heal from unimaginable pain. We hope you are uplifted by the love and support of the arts community that surrounds you.” The statement is included in full below.

Allegations against Church were first made public in a since-deleted Facebook video from Florida actor Dashawn Young, who shared a disturbing story of Assault from 2017, when Young was 22. Young told Kansas City news outlet The Pitch he was inspired to take his experience public by seeing Harvey Weinstein in the news again; the disgraced film executive and Broadway producer was recently found guilty on additional charges of sexual assault in a Los Angeles trial.

Young’s video would turn out to be the first of many, with the Theater initially responding on December 23 by placing Church on administrative leave and announcing an investigation would be conducted via a third-party investigator. News of Church’s resignation and death came the day after.

Read The Coterie Board of Directors’ statement in full below: