Kansas’ Bill Self Headlines CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 list

College basketball’s 2022-23 season is here, and it is still a little strange to tune into a Duke game and not see Mike Krzyzewski is on the bench. A sideline shot of Villanova feels incomplete without Jay Wright. It is clear there is a changing-of-the-guard at the top of college basketball’s coaching hierarchy. The CBS Sports college basketball team rated the Top 25 and 1 coaches in the country, and the retirements of some Hall of Famers made the exercise very complicated.

Is it the coaches who have accrued a ton of career wins? What about the rising up-and-comers taking the world by storm? Does success in the NCAA Tournament matter more than regular-season wings? It’s not easy.

“While each panelist brought their own criteria to the evaluation, the overarching theme was to rank the coaches off who is the best at running a program,” CBS Sports’ David Cobb wrote. “While historical accomplishments must count for something, there are reasons why (Jim) Boeheim and (Rick) Pitino are not among the top 10 college basketball coaches, as ranked by our panelists. They are on the list of the top 26, but a generation has risen behind them — led by Kansas’ Bill Self, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Baylor’s Scott Drew — to comprise a new guard in the sport.”

Here are the Top 25 And 1 coaches in the country, according to CBS Sports: