Kansas Basketball’s “Ladies Night Out” to return to an in-person event next Wednesday | Tale of the Tait

Kansas forward Jamari Traylor reaches down to give a hug to Jayhawk fan Dee Killinger, San Diego, after delivering a gift bag to her during Ladies Night Out with Bill Self and members of the KU men’s basketball team, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 at Allen Fieldhouse.

For the first time in three years, the Kansas men’s basketball program is hosting its annual Ladies Night Out event in person next Wednesday night.

In addition, this year’s version of the event will be run by KU’s name, image and likeness Collective, Mass Strategies, which provides NIL opportunities for KU student-athletes and businesses to connect.

Portions of the money raised by this year’s event will go towards cancer research.

The event will run from 6 to 9 pm on Wednesday and it is designed to give women a behind-the-scenes, in-depth look at the KU program while getting a chance to meet the Kansas players and coaches.

I’ve covered this event a few times in the past and it always features an interesting Q&A sessions, skills competitions for the attendees, hilarious photos with the women and KU players and more.

Tickets are limited to 500 attendees and the cost is $200 per person. That includes a T-Shirt, food, drinks and up-close access to the basketball program.

The doors to the Booth Family Hall of Athletics will open at 5 pm, where refreshments will be served until the breakout sessions begin at 6 pm

Those interested in attending can visit massstrategies.com to purchase a ticket.