Kansas basketball’s Ernest Udeh Jr. progresses as KU tops Seton Hall

LAWRENCE — Bill Self doesn’t see the next iteration of David McCormack on Kansas men’s basketball’s roster just yet, at least not this season.

Self, the Jayhawks’ head coach, thinks Kansas’ bigs can be really good in time. As long as they focus on improving as screeners, rim runners after screens, defending ball screens and protecting the paint, he has confidence that’ll happen. Still, Self doesn’t envision playing through the post this season like he’d been able to with McCormack — who turned pro after playing a key role in the national championship run last season.

But freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. put in a performance Thursday during the Jayhawks’ 91-65 win against Seton Hall (4-4) that illustrates progress is being made. One of the bigs Self is looking to emerge as the season carries on, Udeh scored a career-high 10 points in 12:10 of playing time. In the Big 12/Big East Battle event, Udeh played the third-most minutes of his season.

“I feel like, tonight, I did what I needed to do to help the team get a win,” Udeh said. “We got six guys in double digits. I just feel like it’s great when we all can just move the ball, share the ball. We’re all able to score, and just came out with a team win.”

Udeh, listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, feels he brings important traits, like blocking shots, attacking the rim, rebounding, setting screens and more, to the table. Although Udeh’s focused on what Self wants and what it will take to help the team win, not his own personal journey, continuous improvement in all those areas should certainly play a part in accomplishing those greater goals.

Udeh understands that people view him as a freshman because that’s what he is. But he just considers himself a basketball player. That means committing to a level of preparation he would regardless of his place on the team.

At the moment, Udeh is averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in eight appearances off the bench. He’s averaging 10 minutes per appearance. Although he hasn’t taken many shots, he’s been efficient when he has at 11-for-17 from the field (64.7%).

“College basketball, I’m not going to lie, is way faster than high school,” Udeh, a former McDonald’s All-American, said. “One thing I can say is getting in the gym. … I can’t speak for everyone else out there in the world, but me personally, I know when I get in the gym and I work on certain things I feel comfortable doing it out on the court.”

Udeh doesn’t have any doubt that the more practice he gets at Kansas will serve him well. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, the opening day of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas to Thursday’s game at home against Seton Hall, the Jayhawks played five games in nine days. That doesn’t allow for much practice.

Looking ahead, Kansas doesn’t play again until a road matchup at Missouri on Dec. 10. A week later, the Jayhawks welcome Indiana to Lawrence on Dec. 17. And after a Dec. 22 game at home against Harvard, the Jayhawks are off until New Year’s Eve, the Big 12 Conference opener at home against Oklahoma State.

Udeh will be able to build confidence in himself through practice. So, too, will his teammates. It’s just a matter of how much that translates to the court in games.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.