Kansas basketball’s Ernest Udeh Jr. progresses as KU tops Seton Hall

LAWRENCE — Bill Self doesn’t see the next iteration of David McCormack on Kansas men’s basketball’s roster just yet, at least not this season.

Self, the Jayhawks’ head coach, thinks Kansas’ bigs can be really good in time. As long as they focus on improving as screeners, rim runners after screens, defending ball screens and protecting the paint, he has confidence that’ll happen. Still, Self doesn’t envision playing through the post this season like he’d been able to with McCormack — who turned pro after playing a key role in the national championship run last season.

But freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. put in a performance Thursday during the Jayhawks’ 91-65 win against Seton Hall (4-4) that illustrates progress is being made. One of the bigs Self is looking to emerge as the season carries on, Udeh scored a career-high 10 points in 12:10 of playing time. In the Big 12/Big East Battle event, Udeh played the third-most minutes of his season.

“I feel like, tonight, I did what I needed to do to help the team get a win,” Udeh said. “We got six guys in double digits. I just feel like it’s great when we all can just move the ball, share the ball. We’re all able to score, and just came out with a team win.”

Kansas freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) slams the ball in for a dunk over Seton Hall during the second half of Thursday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Udeh, listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, feels he brings important traits, like blocking shots, attacking the rim, rebounding, setting screens and more, to the table. Although Udeh’s focused on what Self wants and what it will take to help the team win, not his own personal journey, continuous improvement in all those areas should certainly play a part in accomplishing those greater goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button