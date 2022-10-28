Kansas basketball’s Bobby Pettiford Jr. persevered through injuries

LAWRENCE — Bobby Pettiford Jr.’s frustration was understandable, especially for someone whose college basketball career was still so young.

First, Pettiford’s freshman season at Kansas ends early in February due to injury. A Jayhawks release at the time Quotes head Coach Bill Self as saying Pettiford “had successful surgery to repair a core muscle in his pelvic area that has hampered him since this past fall.” Pettiford, given a timeline of four-to-six weeks to return to basketball activities, watched as his teammates went on the run to win the national championship.

Then, although Pettiford said he went through summer workouts ahead of his sophomore season, what he described as a hamstring strain came. It didn’t allow him to participate in the early preseason practices in the way he otherwise would have. It cast doubt, again, on the role he’d be able to pursue at Kansas.

