Kansas basketball’s Bill Self is still looking for a center to emerge

KANSAS CITY — Kansas men’s basketball has options at the 5-spot in its lineup. That much is clear.

As Jayhawks head Coach Bill himself went through the options Oct. 19 during the Big 12 Conference’s media days, they started by mentioning they will play sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. there some. Self thinks Adams, listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, isn’t big enough for the spot, but the Coach likes the versatility he can give his team when it comes to switching on ball screens. And then Self’s focus shifted toward sophomore forward Zach Clemence, super-senior forward Cam Martin, freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor.

If Self is looking for Kansas to be more of a defensive unit, he’ll probably go with either Udeh or Ejiofor. If Self is looking for Kansas to be more skilled offensively, he could go with either Clemence or Martin. But it became clear that while those four give Self options on who will start and who will earn key minutes there, he was still looking for someone to emerge.

“I told them the other day, it’s nice to have four guys play for 10 minutes,” Self said. “Well, you’re going to have four guys who are mad. And I’d rather have one guy play 25 and one guy play 15, to be real candid with you, and you’ve got two happy. But right now they’re all about the same.”

Following the end of the Jayhawks’ national championship run last season, it seemed as if Clemence might have the inside track on beginning the 2022-23 campaign as the starter. They played some as a freshman while Martin redshirted, and the potential existed that Udeh and Ejiofor could need some time to acclimate to the college level. Clemence, listed at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, would have the opportunity to develop more physically as he gained comfort in Self’s system.

Self said he thought Clemence had a chance to assume the role heading into this season, and added Clemence still could. It’s just a matter of overcoming the physical challenges defensively of going up against someone like Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, a preseason All-America candidate, who’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds and will face Kansas on Dec. 17. Self doesn’t have a problem playing the way Clemence’s skillset leans offensively, but noted they’ll have to figure out a way to help out someone like Clemence in that situation.

Part of why Self has freshman guard Gradey Dick as a likely starter is because of what Dick can provide offensively. Maybe that bodes well for Clemence. Maybe redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson, three other likely starters, show enough offensively that Self feels comfortable enough going another route.

“It’s really, kind of, up in the air,” said McCullar, referring to what he’s seeing at the 5-spot. “All four of them, they’re competing right now. And then you’ve got KJ that can play the 5 as well, too. So, they’re all competing right now at the highest level and we’ll see what Coach Self thinks. That’s the best thing for us.”

McCullar thinks if Clemence keeps knocking down shots and putting in the effort defensively, Clemence will be able to earn an opportunity.

Fans were able to get a look at Clemence and his teammates during Late Night in the Phog earlier this month, and the Nov. 3 exhibition against Pittsburg State isn’t too far off. Maybe the next time they see Clemence in action it’ll be as the starter. Or it could be Udeh, someone Wilson thinks is capable of having a breakout season this year and Self described as the team’s best lob catcher.

