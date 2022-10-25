Kansas basketball’s Bill Self is still looking for a center to emerge

KANSAS CITY — Kansas men’s basketball has options at the 5-spot in its lineup. That much is clear.

As Jayhawks head Coach Bill himself went through the options Oct. 19 during the Big 12 Conference’s media days, they started by mentioning they will play sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. there some. Self thinks Adams, listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, isn’t big enough for the spot, but the Coach likes the versatility he can give his team when it comes to switching on ball screens. And then Self’s focus shifted toward sophomore forward Zach Clemence, super-senior forward Cam Martin, freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor.

If Self is looking for Kansas to be more of a defensive unit, he’ll probably go with either Udeh or Ejiofor. If Self is looking for Kansas to be more skilled offensively, he could go with either Clemence or Martin. But it became clear that while those four give Self options on who will start and who will earn key minutes there, he was still looking for someone to emerge.

“I told them the other day, it’s nice to have four guys play for 10 minutes,” Self said. “Well, you’re going to have four guys who are mad. And I’d rather have one guy play 25 and one guy play 15, to be real candid with you, and you’ve got two happy. But right now they’re all about the same.”

