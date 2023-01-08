Kansas basketball’s 3-0 start in the Big 12 includes two critical road wins

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Kevin McCullar Jr. has a wry smile on his face.

McCullar, Kansas basketball’s redshirt senior guard, is thinking back to the 3-pointer he hit early in the second half against West Virginia. He’s thinking back to how he banked that bucket in, as the Jayhawks once again took control of Saturday’s game. And he’s having some fun with how he’s describing it.

“Yeah, I work on that,” McCullar said. “So, just glad it went in. Got a good pass from my teammate, I was wide open and knocked it down.”

But however much that was a stroke of luck, or a product of practice, it was another sign of how this was just going to be Kansas’ night. The No. 3 Jayhawks led by as many as 22 points, and last trailed when the Mountaineers were up 6-5 in the first half, in a game they wound up winning 76-62. And it helped propel Kansas to a 3-0 start in Big 12 Conference play that now includes critical road victories at both West Virginia and Texas Tech.

