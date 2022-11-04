Kansas basketball wins exhibition game against Pittsburg State

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball won an exhibition contest 94-63 on Thursday at home against Pittsburg State.

Here are five takeaways from the Jayhawks’ win:

Kansas sends out a defensive-focused starting 5

There was some speculation as to what the Jayhawks would do with their starting five. There was a mix of returns and newcomers to choose from. And Kansas went with redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr., redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr., redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr.

This very well could be a one-time move, for now, as the starting five for last season’s exhibition wasn’t the same one that was used for the season opener. Freshman guard Gradey Dick and sophomore forward Zach Clemence are two who could conceivably be in the starting five when this season’s opener comes around, most likely taking the spots currently occupied by Adams and Udeh. But, for now, fans have a look at what could be an impressive set of defensive talent on the floor to start games — understanding that start Thursday wasn’t great by any means.

