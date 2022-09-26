Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night.

McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.

The two played AAU ball for the Houston Defenders, and McDowell and Johnson figure to give the program the same kind of size and versatility on the perimeter that players like Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., MJ Rice and Gradey Dick have in the past couple of years.

McDowell picked Kansas over Texas A&M;, Xavier and Wake Forest, with the blue-blood Jayhawks providing something the other schools could not.

“I chose Kansas for the opportunity and stage they offer there,” McDowell told On3Sports’ Joe Tipton. “All of my options had a platform, resources and really great people, but KU was something different.”

This summer, McDowell told Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy that his game compared favorably to that of Anthony Edwards, the former No. 1 overall pick who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’m Athletic with a high motor,” they told Cassidy. “I like to think I make the right passes and the right decisions.”

In other recruiting news, top-30 point guard Elmarko Johnson, who has Kansas in his top seven, was at the Kansas-Duke football game on Saturday, in town for his official visit.