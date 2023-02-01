Kansas basketball is back on the right track in Big 12 Conference play

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball limped to the finish line Tuesday.

After a 90-78 win against Kansas State, Coach Bill Self rolled through the injury issues the Jayhawks dealt with without much hesitation.

First there’s freshman guard MJ Rice (back), who warmed up but didn’t play. Then there’s redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (finger) and sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (hamstring), two regulars in the rotation who each exited the game in the second half before returning. And Self was only naming guys from the group of 10 Scholarship players — out of 13 on a roster — Kansas was thought to have available ahead of tip-off.

