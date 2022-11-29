Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice preaches Patience right now

LAWRENCE — Injury and illness have kept MJ Rice from enjoying the start to his freshman season with Kansas basketball many would have envisioned.

Ahead of Monday’s game against Texas Southern, Rice had appeared in just four of the Jayhawks’ seven games and was absent from the Champions Classic Matchup with Duke in Indianapolis. He was averaging 10.3 minutes per game, but his time on the court in those four appearances varied wildly. Apart from a 10-point performance Nov. 10 against North Dakota State, he hadn’t been able to showcase how versatile he can be offensively.

Against Texas Southern on Monday, though, Rice experienced his most prolific game offensively to date. He scored a career-high 19 points in No. 9 Kansas’ 87-55 win, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from behind the arc and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. And as the Jayhawks (7-1) look to bring other key pieces back from injury in the days and weeks ahead, Rice’s emergence comes at a good time for his team.

RELATED:With Kevin McCullar Jr. out, Kansas men’s basketball turns to Joseph Yesufu to start

“It’s a process,” said Rice, speaking about how frustrated he may have been in recent weeks. “Whether I like it or not, it’s a process — especially where I’m trying to go. I’ve got to be mentally strong.”

