Kansas basketball fired up by Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was part of the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse down in Lawrence Tuesday night to watch a Big 12 rivalry game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. During one moment in the game, Kelce’s presence was recognized and he acknowledged it by standing up and firing up the Kansas basketball fans.

Kelce and the Chiefs, of course, are preparing for the biggest game in all of football this year, as they are less than two weeks away from facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 which will take place in Glendale, Arizona. It’s also a good time for Kelce to catch a competitive game just to get his juices flowing for the Super Bowl. Kansas basketball remains one of the top contenders for a national title this season. After all, the Jayhawks are the reigning and defending Division I college basketball champions.

As for the game itself, Kansas basketball took care of business, as the Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats, 90-78, to successfully avenge their upset road loss to Kansas State on Jan. 17. Prior to this game, Kansas defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington last Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Kansas basketball can extend its winning streak to three games when the Jayhawks make a trip on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

Kelce and the Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl 57 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.