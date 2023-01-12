Kansas basketball Escapes with a win Tuesday against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin are minutes removed from Oklahoma basketball’s loss against Kansas, and the two Sooners are shaking their heads.

The duo’s just been told there were 62 combined free throws taken between the two teams. Their reaction to the figure, which splits into 23 for Oklahoma and 39 for Kansas, is spelling out some measure of disbelief. And, as they gather their thoughts, Briefly they each look down towards the floor in front of them.

“I mean, I’m just at a loss for words,” said Sherfield, a senior guard. “I mean, honestly.”

“Undisciplined,” added Godwin, a junior forward. “I guess.”

But while those Sooners weren’t celebrating postgame, the Jayhawks certainly were inside Allen Fieldhouse. Well. 2 Kansas remained undefeated in Big 12 Conference play this season in large part because it was able to go 31-for-39 from the free-throw line, while Oklahoma settled in at 19-for-23. Free throws kept the Jayhawks in contention in the second half, before they were able to finally enjoy success elsewhere offensively and erase a late 10-point deficit in their eventual 79-75 win.

