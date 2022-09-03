Kanon Catchings joins 2024 class

Kanon Catchings is on board for the Boilermakers.

Catchings, a 6-6 Brownsburg junior guard, committed to Purdue during an official visit to the West Lafayette campus. He joins Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter as commitments for Coach Matt Painter in the 2024 class and continues the run of in-state recruits for the Boilermakers.

Catchings is the son of former Illinois standout Tauja Catchings, a former star player who became the first Illinois player with more than 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals during her college career from 1996-2000. Tauja’s younger sister is former Tennessee and Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings.

Purdue basketball recruiting:Current commitments, 2024 targets set for visits

Kanon Catchings, one of the most talented outside shooters in the state, shot 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore for Brownsburg, which was 15-9 last season. Catchings did much of his damage from the 3-point line, shooting 42.2% from the arc (43-for-102).

