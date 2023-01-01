Kane targets goal records for Boxing Day and festive period

Harry Kane could set a Premier League goalscoring record when Tottenham Hotspur visit Brentford on Boxing Day, in the competition’s first match after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Last year, the Spurs striker netted in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to equal Robbie Fowler’s record of scoring nine goals on 26 December, and he is now aiming to be the first man into double figures.

Kane has scored in all six of his Boxing Day appearances, the longest such streak in the competition’s history.

He averages a goal every 55 minutes on that day, the second-best figure behind Papiss Cisse, who struck every 42 minutes but only three times.

Kane’s goals have helped to extend an impressive unbeaten streak for his club.

Spurs have not lost in 15 league matches on Boxing Day, winning 12 and drawing three. It is the longest ongoing undefeated run in England’s top four tiers.

Shearer’s record also in sight

Kane tends to maintain his strong festive form into the new year.

He has scored 19 goals in matches taking place between Boxing Day and 4 January, only four behind Alan Shearer’s record of 23.

Most PL goals 26 Dec-4 Jan

Player Total Alan Shearer 23 Harry Kane 19 Robbie Fowler 18 Jermain Defoe 17 Dimitar Berbatov 17

Kane will hope to at least equal Shearer’s record in the coming days as he prepares to face three teams placed 10th or lower: Brentford, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

And the Spurs star may also have an eye on a third competition best held by his former team-mate Dele Alli.

Dele jointly holds the record for the most goals scored over a single festive period.

He struck six times in three matches for Spurs in 2016/17, netting a brace against Southampton, Watford and Chelsea.

Most goals 26 Dec-4 Jan in a season

Player Season Apps Goals Dele Alli 2016/17 3 6 Kevin Campbell 1993/94 4 6 Mark Stein 1993/94 4 5 Robbie Fowler 1994/95 4 5 Nice Andre Flo 1999/00 3 5 Kevin Phillips 2000/01 3 5 Dimitar Berbatov 2011/12 3 5

