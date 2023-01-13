K’Andre Miller’s last-second goal fuels emotional NY Rangers win

NEW YORK – Before he even stepped on the Madison Square Garden ice Thursday, K’Andre Miller received a text from his mother, Amy Sokoloski.

Later, after scoring the most clutch goal of the season in the Rangers’ 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars, he couldn’t help but get choked up as he recalled his pregame message.

“She was giving me a lot of motivation,” Miller said as his eyes welled. “It’s pretty easy for myself to focus up for these types of games when I have support like that.”

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old defenseman spoke to lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, about “what this year means for me and my career and my family.”

He was referring to his pending restricted free agency, with a new contract looming this summer. (If not sooner.) And he was refreshingly honest about his desire to earn as much as he can to help his loved ones −”Everyone I’ve been through this journey with,” as he put it.

Sokoloski, who raised him as a single mother, is at the top of that list.

“I couldn’t name one thing,” Miller said when asked about his mother’s influence. “I think the biggest thing would just be that she loves me and she’s proud of me and she’s there even there, even though she’s not there. Games like these, I know she’s not in the stands, but I feel her presence and I think that’s everything in a mother-son relationship like that. We’ve obviously gotten really close over the years and it’s a special bond.”

‘A whirlwind of emotions’

If Miller continues to play like this, he shouldn’t have any issue attaining the contract he’s dreaming of.

Thursday’s goal, which crossed the goal line with 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation, extended his points streak to five straight games. He’s posted seven points in that span and is up to 23 (five goals and 18 assists) for the season. That’s already a career high, with 39 games to go.

“The Talent is there,” Adam Fox said. “When he’s playing with confidence, it’s scary. He’s a big, fast kid – I guess I can’t speak to that – but when he puts it all together like that, it’s fun to watch. He’s blossoming into a real good defenseman and key contributor for us. You’ve seen it the past few games, but I don’t think it’s new to us. We’ve seen it from last year to now. He’s an important player for us. Obviously, the sky’s the limit .”

The Rangers (24-12-7) were on the verge of being shutout for the third time this season when the stunning play materialized.

It started with a shot from Artemi Panarin, with the rebound creating Chaos in front of the net. As the Blueshirts Desperately fought to get one more shot off, Vincent Trocheck tapped the puck back to Miller. His initial shot was blocked, but he stayed with the play and whipped a second attempt by Stars goalie Jake Oettinger just before time expired.

“When I looked back up again when I got the puck the second time, I saw Oettinger was just kind of standing there,” Miller said. “It didn’t really look like he knew where the Puck was, but by the time I think he realized where it was, it was already in the back of the net. I don’t think he had enough time to react. It was just a quick shot on net and the boys did a great job of screening and getting the puck back and giving us one more chance.

“It was kind of a whirlwind of emotions.”

He was on the ice with Fox, the Rangers’ best defenseman and Norris Trophy candidate, in what has become a preferred late-game arrangement for head Coach Gerard Gallant.

That, he said, is a direct result of Miller’s surging play.

“It’s what he’s doing, definitely,” Gallant said. “The offense he brings and he’s scored some real unbelievable goals for us, so get that out there. That’s taking nothing away from (Fox’s usual partner Ryan Lindgren). I love the way Lindy plays, but when you’re down a goal, there’s no reason why not to put (Miller) out there.”

That sent the game into OT, where it was Fox’s turn to play the role of hero.

Just 1:16 into the extra period, he completed the comeback with a backhanded finish that sent the MSG crowd into a frenzy.

Credit Panarin and Mika Zibanejad for a Relentless effort in the lead-up to the goal, with both scratching and clawing to throw shots at Oettinger and keep the possession alive.

“It was kind of a scramble,” Fox said. “I was hoping one of them was able to get it to me. (Panarin) found me, and I looked up. Oettinger is a pretty big goalie. I didn’t see much there, so I just took it to the backhand and tried to put it on the far side.”

A costly mistake

In a year and a half together, Barclay Goodrow has earned Gallant’s trust by playing through pain and in any lineup spot that his Coach asks.

He’s willingly sacrificed his body, done the dirty work and never complained about his role.

As a result of that team-first attitude, Goodrow’s leash has understandably been longer than most of his Rangers’ teammates. But for the second time in three games, an uncharacteristic mistake came in a critical moment.

A poorly timed line change led to Dallas’ only goal and nearly cost the Blueshirts the game.

Some of the blame falls on Lindgren, as well, after the defenseman got too aggressive while jockeying for position at the front of the Rangers’ net late in the second period. He broke his stick on Tyler Seguin’s back and was called for roughing, handing the Stars their first power play of the evening.

But the most egregious error came less than a minute later. Goodrow signaled for Zibanejad to replace him, then suddenly changed his mind as he reached for a Puck that zoomed by him. Zibanejad quickly retreated, but Goodrow headed towards the bench again and called him back on the ice. Meanwhile, Dallas continued to advance with only three Rangers playing defense.

Seguin skated into the vacant lane and received a pass from Mason Marchment for an easy finish, ending 37:53 of scoreless hockey for both sides.

Giveaways slow down offense

Prior to that, it had been a low-event, strong defensive game.

The Rangers held the Stars to zero high-danger scoring chances in the first period, according to Natural Stat Trick, and only 10 shots on goal in the opening 34 minutes.

For the game, they limited a first-place Dallas team to 25 shots.

“I thought we did a good job overall there in the D zone,” Gallant said. “We supported the Puck and we didn’t give them a whole lot of second or third chances. They had a few odd-man rushes, but it wasn’t real bad. I thought our guys gutted it out and played hard against a real good team.”

The problem was, they struggled to generate any offense of their own.

After scoring four goals or more in five straight games, the well ran dry for the Rangers. They were credited with only four HDCF for the entire game and went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Some of the Offensive issues stemmed from poor puck management. The Rangers committed 23 turnovers − 18 of which were considered giveaways − which ended many of their possessions prematurely. The main culprits were Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière, who were charged with three giveaways apiece.

“We turned a lot of pucks over, and usually those east-west plays in the Offensive zone, they just collapsed in the middle and they took advantage of some of those opportunities,” Gallant said. “But we didn’t play a smart game in the first half of the game. We kept turning it over in those areas. Then finally we started getting pucks below the goal line and getting some chances, but we caused a lot of our own (issues) tonight.”

Alexis Lafrenière hits career-high TOI

Lafrenière entered the game with a big opportunity after Gallant tapped him to fill in for the injured Chris Kreider, who sat out with an upper-body ailment he suffered in Tuesday’s 4-3 Shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.

That meant the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft would jump from the third line to the first, along with taking Kreider’s net-front position on the top power-play unit.

“We had some good shifts (and) some Tougher ones,” Lafrenière said.” You try to keep it simple. You play with good players, so try to get pucks for them, especially on the power play being net front. You’ ve got to get pucks in the Corners and stuff like that. So, just try to get them as many pucks as I can and try to get back to my position and either screen the goalie or be an option for them.”

It didn’t provide the initial jolt the Rangers were hoping for from the scuffling forward, yet Gallant stuck with him.

The 21-year-old ended up logging a career-high 21:21 time on ice and looked more comfortable in his role as the game wore on.

“There wasn’t much going on, really,” Gallant said. “He was fine. I liked the way he played. He had a couple deflections near the net. For the game that our team played, I thought he was good.”

The Rangers also played the final two periods without Julien Gauthier, who collided with teammate Sammy Blais and did not return with an upper-body injury. Gallant said he would be re-evaluated over the weekend.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.