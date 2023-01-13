K’Andre Miller’s last-second goal fuels emotional NY Rangers win

NEW YORK – Before he even stepped on the Madison Square Garden ice Thursday, K’Andre Miller received a text from his mother, Amy Sokoloski.

Later, after scoring the most clutch goal of the season in the Rangers’ 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars, he couldn’t help but get choked up as he recalled his pregame message.

“She was giving me a lot of motivation,” Miller said as his eyes welled. “It’s pretty easy for myself to focus up for these types of games when I have support like that.”

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old defenseman spoke to lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, about “what this year means for me and my career and my family.”

He was referring to his pending restricted free agency, with a new contract looming this summer. (If not sooner.) And he was refreshingly honest about his desire to earn as much as he can to help his loved ones −”Everyone I’ve been through this journey with,” as he put it.

