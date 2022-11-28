Kandi Technologies Produces 10,000th Crossover Electric Golf Cart
JINHUA,
Kandi’s electric “crossover” golf carts feature a new aesthetic styling and optimized control systems based on an automotive-grade chassis. Demand has been strong since the
Mr.
About
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included here are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are Filed with the
Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group
Contacts:
Ms.
[email protected]
The Blueshirt Group
Mr.
[email protected]
Kandi Hainan Facility
Kandi Hainan Facility
Source:
2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc., source
.