Kamehameha is top seed in state girls soccer

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three-time Defending state Champion Kamehameha is once again the top seed in the Division I bracket of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships starting Monday.

The Warriors (8-0-2) beat Punahou 2-0 on Wednesday to win their fifth consecutive ILH championship. Kamehameha has won nine straight games in the state tournament and allowed only two goals during that run.

Mililani (12-0-1), which won its third consecutive OIA title on Saturday with a 3-0 shutout of Moanalua, is the No. 2 seeds

The Trojans are making their 24th consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Waiakea, which has won back-to-back BIIF titles for the first time, is the No. 3 seed, followed by MIL Winner Kamehameha-Maui as the No. 4 seeds

The tournament begins Monday with Hilo hosting Campbell on the Big Island, Kapolei playing at Moanalua, King Kekaulike hosting Waipahu and Pearl City visiting Punahou.

The Chargers, who are the last OIA team to win the state title in 2016, are making a record 39th consecutive appearance at states.

In Division II, Kamehameha-Hawaii is Seeded No. 1, Kapaa No. 2, Mid-Pacific No. 3 and Kailua No. 4.

The tournament starts Wednesday with four matches at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

Farrington, which plays Pac-Five on Wednesday, is in the states for the first time.