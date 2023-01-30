Kamarion Franklin Visits Tennessee Football

Tennessee had another important recruiting weekend. They Hosted priority defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, one of the top players in the country and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.

Franklin is down to ten schools: Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, and Texas A&M. He stands 6-4.5 and 260 lbs. and plays light on his feet.

The Volunteers have identified a few other priority Defenders in the 2024 cycle. Kaleb Beasley and Carson Gentle are already committed, but Franklin, Edwin Spillman, Boo Carter, and Williams Nwaneri appear like obvious takes for the coaching staff.

