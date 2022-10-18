Kamari Lands needs to play like a Veteran for Louisville basketball

Chamber of Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster.

But in Head Coach Kenny Payne’s eyes, the Indianapolis native has the Talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a Veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lands is one of four newcomers on the U of L roster, including three true freshmen.

“Kamari is a very talented player,” Payne said last week at ACC Media Day in Charlotte, NC “The best thing for him is that he met Kenny Payne and I say that to say I know how good he is and I want more. I am not evaluating him based on what a freshman should be.

“If he’s a freshman then we are in trouble. I need him to be playing like a sophomore or a junior. He has the mentality to be that. I need him to give more.”

Payne said Lands, who arrived on campus in late May, has been working hard and he feels like he’s ready to be a key contributor.

“He’s been able to stay in his comfort zone before and that has been good enough,” Payne said of Lands. “I need him to come out of that and be in the uncomfortable zone and be comfortable in that. If he can do that, which I know he can, then he’ll be just fine. He is talented.”

A former Syracuse commitment, Lands was rated as the No. 67 player in the 247Sports Rankings in the Class of 2022. He averaged 33.4 points and 10.5 rebounds a game as a senior at Hillcrest and was selected to the Iverson Roundball Classic that was played in Memphis.

Lands was listed as a small forward coming out of high school and Louisville lists him as a forward, but Payne said he’s another versatile player on the roster.

“I love versatile basketball players,” Payne said. “I want versatile players that are about the team. If that means I have to score 20, then I score 20, if that means if I have to get eight assists, then I get eight assists, or if I have to get eight rebounds then I get eight rebounds.”

Lands signed with Louisville after also considering Arizona State, Syracuse, Kansas, and DePaul. He announced his verbal commitment to Louisville on Jan. 1.

“I knew a little about him, I didn’t know he was that good,” U of L center Sydney Curry said of Lands. “He brings a lot to the team.

“He can create his own shots, get to the basket and get open. He’s really good and is going to help us out a lot.”