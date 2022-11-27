Kamala Harris Visits Arts Business in Culver City – NBC Los Angeles

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Culver City-based business to help encourage support for small businesses.

“Today (Saturday), Doug and I visited These Hands Makers Collective in Los Angeles for Small Business Saturday,” Harris tweeted. “This Latina-owned shared creative space, owned by Denise Ambrosi, hosts workshops featuring artists from across the world. Let’s shop local and support our small businesses.”

These Hands is located at 13347 W. Washington Blvd., “at the crossroads of Venice, Culver City and Marina del Rey,” but the actual address is in Culver City.

“Did that just happen?” operators at These Hands posted on Instagram along with a photo. “Vice President Kamala Harris popped in to support us for #smallbusinesssaturday!!! For those asking, she purchased the following!: watercolor pallet and mixed media pad, @virgovintage cobalt blue vase, art

supplies for her niece. Still on cloud 9!!!”

Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated Small Business Saturday as part of an effort to boost smaller, community-based businesses.

“Small businesses are part of the backbone of our country, not only of our economy, but our communities,” Harris posted on Twitter. “On this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays, Let’s shop local and support our small businesses.’ ‘

These Hands was founded in 2018 by artist Ambrosi as “a space to Foster creativity and community in the Epicenter of LA.” The collective Rents workspaces, sells “makers kits,” offers crafting workshops and a place for members to sell their creations .

The Vice President, who has a home in Brentwood, recently returned to the United States after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit in Bangkok, Thailand and meeting with leaders in the Philippines.