Kam Pringle Commits To South Carolina Football

Kam Pringle committed to South Carolina over his top six of Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and NC State. Pringle is one of the best tackles and is a top-30 player on most recruiting sites. The 6’8″ prospect out of Dorchester, SC, will be huge for this class as a recruiting prospect and for 2024 quarterback commit Dante Reno.

South Carolina will look to pair Kam with South Carolina natives on the line with the No. 2 OT in the class, Josiah Thompson from Dillon, SC, and the No. 30 OT Blake Franks, who would move to guard for Carolina.

