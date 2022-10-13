Kaloukian Nets First Collegiate Goal in Loss to No. 15 Ohio State

Next Game: Bradley 10/14/2022 | 7:00 PM B1G+ October 14 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Bradley

» Nicholas Kaloukian scored his first collegiate goal.

» Bryce Blevins tallied his second assists of the season.

» Kaloukia put four of six shots on goal.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team fell to Ohio State University, 3-1, in a tightly contested contest Tuesday evening (Oct. 11) at UM Soccer Stadium.

Freshman Nicholas Kaloukian led the Wolverines as he scored his first Collegiate goal and tallied six shots with four on goal, while Bryce Blevins recorded his second assist of the season on Kaloukia’s goal. As a team, UM outshot OSU, 12-11, and had five shots on goal compared to the Buckeyes’ three.

Michigan (3-7-3, 1-4-1 B1G) had the first opportunity of the match when Simon Vasquez pushed the ball up through two Defenders to Cameron Martin , whose shot went wide of the left goal post in the third minute. Vasquez sailed in a shot on goal in the fifth minute of the match that bounced off the keeper’s gloves and off the far left post as the game remained scoreless early.

Ohio State (7-1-4, 2-1-1 B1G) opened up scoring in the 18th minute of play when a ball bounced around outside the 18-yard box for Joakin Jahnsen to fire a goal into the lower right corner to put the Buckeyes up 1-0.

UM had four shots in the first half with one on goal and headed into the locker room trailing Ohio State, 1-0.

The Wolverines came after Halftime earning a corner that led to a Kaloukian shot on goal and was followed up by a Blevins shot that went high. Michigan kept pressing until it earned its fifth corner of the match in the 56th minute of action. Blevins lined the ball up and ripped it into the 18-yard box for Kaloukian to redirect off his head and Bury the ball down into the back of the net to knot the score at 1-1.

The goal reignited the Wolverines as they followed it up with four more shots, but Ohio State tallied the go-ahead goal off a cross and a quick shot in the 76th minute before punching in the safety goal in the 77th minute of play.

Michigan did not find another shot in the final 10 minutes of action.

UM will return to action Friday (Oct. 14) when it hosts Bradley for a non-conference contest at 7 pm at UM Soccer Stadium.