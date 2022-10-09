Kallie Krenz Game Winner Lifts Women’s Soccer Past Sul Ross

Next Game: at University of the Ozarks 10/13/2022 | 1 PM October 13 (Thu) / 1 PM at University of the Ozarks

ROUND ROCKTexas – The Concordia Texas Women’s soccer team outlasted the Sul Ross Lobos 3-2 to win their fourth match in a row. Kallie Krenz scored two goals, including a game winner in the 80th minute, and Alycia Buenaventura found the back of the net at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Saturday.

Both teams were nearly identical in shot attempts with CTX shooting 11 to Sul Ross’ 10. Concordia attempts three more Corners than their opponents at 4-1.

Krenz got into the scoring column early in the third minute, but the Lobos answered quickly in the sixth minute. Following the early goals, both teams remained stout on defense for a 1-1 tie heading into halftime.

The next goal would not come until over an hour later when the Lobos scored in the 68th minute. Buenaventura answered less than a minute later with an equalizer. With time becoming of the essence, junior Patricia Heckendorn connected with Krenz for the game winner with 10 minutes left.

Concordia will now head to Clarksville, Arkansas next Thursday, Oct. 13 to take on the University of Ozarks at 1 pm

