Kalle Vaisanen with first goal of 2022-2023 season

By Dave
|

Sep 28, 2022

NY Rangers Top 25 under 25 - Kalle Vaisanen Finland World Juniors

Kalle Vaisanen scored his first goal of the 2022-2023 season with TPS in a 2-1 win last night. Vaisanen seems like he’s going to stick with TPS this year for the most part. He may get a game here and there with the u20 tea, but I’d expect him to stick in Liiga this year.

The SHL season has also begun, with Oliver Tarnstrom getting off to a bit of a Rocky start with Rogle (3 GP, -3). Adam Edstrom is expected to join them soon.

League

  • Leevi Aaltonen (KooKoo)
    • 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, +1
  • Kalle Vaisanen (TPS, W 2-1): 1 G, +1, 11:51 TOI
    • League Stats: 5 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -1
    • u20 Stats: 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -1

SHL

  • Adam Edstrom (Rogle)
  • Oliver Tarnstrom (Rogle)
    • 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -3

Slovak Extraliga

NCAA

OHL

  • Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)
  • Bryce McConnell-Barker (Soo Greyhounds)

QMJHL

  • Maxim Barbashev (Moncton Wildcats)

WHL

  • Talyn Boyko (Kelowna Rockets)
  • Jayden Grubbe (Red Deer Rebels)

Hartford Wolf Pack

  • Forwards
  • Defensemen
    • Zac Jones:
    • Matthew Robertson:
    • Hunter Skinner:
  • Goalies

Stats from EliteProspects.com

