Kalle Vaisanen with first goal of 2022-2023 season
Kalle Vaisanen scored his first goal of the 2022-2023 season with TPS in a 2-1 win last night. Vaisanen seems like he’s going to stick with TPS this year for the most part. He may get a game here and there with the u20 tea, but I’d expect him to stick in Liiga this year.
The SHL season has also begun, with Oliver Tarnstrom getting off to a bit of a Rocky start with Rogle (3 GP, -3). Adam Edstrom is expected to join them soon.
League
- Leevi Aaltonen (KooKoo)
- 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, +1
- Kalle Vaisanen (TPS, W 2-1): 1 G, +1, 11:51 TOI
- League Stats: 5 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -1
- u20 Stats: 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -1
SHL
- Adam Edstrom (Rogle)
- Oliver Tarnstrom (Rogle)
- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PIM, -3
Slovak Extraliga
NCAA
OHL
- Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)
- Bryce McConnell-Barker (Soo Greyhounds)
QMJHL
- Maxim Barbashev (Moncton Wildcats)
WHL
- Talyn Boyko (Kelowna Rockets)
- Jayden Grubbe (Red Deer Rebels)
Hartford Wolf Pack
- Forwards
- Defensemen
- Zac Jones:
- Matthew Robertson:
- Hunter Skinner:
- Goalies
Stats from EliteProspects.com