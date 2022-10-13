Kalinga Literature Festival to promote art, culture and literature « Khabarhub

Kalinga Literature Festival to promote art, culture and literature

KATHMANDU: The Kalinga literature festival is going to be held in Lalitpur on October 15 and 16 with the objective of promoting art, culture and literature.

The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the leading literary festivals in the world from India.

The KLF this year is focused on Nepali art, literature and culture and will feature the majority of the speakers from Nepal and some from India.

The organizers said that famous Bollywood singer and actor Piyush Mishra, musician Raj Shekhar and other famous artists will perform at the festival.

Ashok Vajpayee, Sudhir Chandra, Gitanjali Sri, Mridula Garg, Arun Kamal, Ranjith Ray, Anand Neelkanth (writer of Baahubali), Om Tanvi, Gagan Gill, Haldhar Nag, Malini Awasthi, Yatish Kumar, Dipti Gopalnan, Piyush Kumar, Lyricist Sameer and other art lovers will participate in the festival from India.

“The festival is expected to contribute to the promotion and globalization of Nepali art, culture and literature while strengthening Nepal-India literary historical ties”, reads a statement issued by the organizers.

Yashasvi Pragya Foundation, Himalayan Dairy Pvt Ltd, Rashtriya Sahitya Pratishthan and Nepal Kalinga Literature Festival Kathmandu are the local organizers of the festival.

More than 200 writers, storytellers, poets, artists, narrators and critics will discuss various topics of art, literature and culture in more than 30 sessions based on literary themes during the festival.