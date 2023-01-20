Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards 2022 announced: Meet the winners

Held annually in Bhubaneswar, the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is an international literature fest that also presents the KLF Book Awards, a prestigious honor that is awarded in many categories such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and in English, Hindi, Nepali, Maithili, Odia and other Indian languages. Announcing the winners of KLF Book Awards 2022, the KLF named Sanjeev Sanyal, Hindol Sengputa, Ranjit Hakote, Akshaya Mukul, and Pravin Kumar. The winners will be facilitated at the festival, which will be held this year on February 24-26 at Swosti Premium Hotel in Bhubaneswar, this year.

According to a press statement, KLF 2023 will celebrate the Enduring human spirit, especially in light of the pandemic. “Literature is not just the reflection of the broader society and a messenger for a better future. It is also about a deep catharsis for the human soul. Covid-19 showed our vulnerability, helplessness, and at the same time solidarity to fight it together. Time did not stop nor did the lived human experience. To celebrate this spirit of life KLF 2023 is here to engage with thought-provoking ideas and the resilient human spirit. Apart from several dedicated sessions on contemporary debates and Discourses in the public sphere, KLF Book Awards will add significant value to spread ideas while at the same time intending to Redefine and contribute to the Literary Culture of India and the world,” it said in the note.

The KLF Non-fiction Book Award 2022 in English has been awarded to Sanjeev Sanyal’s Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won its Freedomand Akshaya Mukul’s Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya. The Hindi non-fiction award is given to Kailash Satyarthi’s Tum Pehle Kyon Nahi Aaye and Akhilesh’s, AKS. In the fiction category, Navtej Sarna’s Crimson Spring won in the English section, while Pravin Kumar’s Amar Desva won for Hindi. Poet Ranjit Hoskote won the Poetry award for his English collection Hunchprosewhile Pankaj Chaturvedi’s Aakash Mein Ardhachandra won in Hindi. Some of the additional winners included Machhliyan Gayengi Ek Din Pandumgeet by Poonam Vasam in the KLF Women/Dalit/Tribal/Minorities Literature Award 2021-22, and Zarin Virji’s Gopal’s Gully in the Children Book Award category.

“We received hundreds of fantastic books and the jury members had a difficult time choosing the best in each category. The path-breaking and thought-provoking contributions have been identified as the best representatives in their respective categories. The objective of KLF Book Awards has been to contribute to debates and discourses in the national and global literary public sphere and encourage more reflective, thoughtful, and inspiring contributions. Dedicated sessions are planned on these books by the authors and erudite reviewers to enrich the literary and intellectual atmosphere at the Kalinga Literary Festival,” Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival, said in a statement.

