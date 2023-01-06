Kalika Club Judda clinches Volleyball Championship – The Dispatch

Reasi: Kalika Club Judda was declared District Volleyball Champion as it defeated Hurricane Volleyball club Pouni by 3-0 sets scoring 25-18,25-21,25-20 in the final match of Reasi District Volleyball Championship held at General Zorawar Singh Stadium, it’s Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the media two day Reasi District Volleyball Championship organized by Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir in Collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Sports Council.

The chief guest praised the organizers for promoting the volleyball game in far flung areas of the district by inviting 8 teams from Judda, Arnas, Pouni, Salal etc. The chief guest strongly advocated for inculcating sports culture among youth for their overall development as well as to keep them away from social evils like drug menace.

The DC urged upon the youth to focus on their goals and put in dedicated efforts to compete and excel at national and international levels.

She asked them to channelize their energies in a positive direction and create a niche for themselves in the sports of their interest. She said that more and more football and hockey tournaments should be organized to promote the spirit of nationalism and the sports activities in the state.

The Chief Guest gave away trophies to Winner and runner up teams as well as sports kit to the participants and expressed her Gratitude to Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir for spreading out their activities in Reasi district.

Earlier, Vijay Kumar Magotra, General Secretary of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir gave a resume of association activities being carried out all across JK UT and assured the District administration for organizing such activities on a regular basis in Reasi district from now onwards. He also thanked the in-charge manager Jammu and Kashmir sports council, Dalbir Mehta and Department of Youth Services and Sports for the excellent conduct of Championship in the district.

The Chief Guest was honored by presenting a Memento by VK Magotra and Dalbir Mehta.

Proceedings of the function were conducted by Naresh Kumar, volleyball coach. The matches were officiated by Parvinder Singh and Rakesh Kumar (referee) and Keshav (scorer).

Riaz Ahmed, Surjeet Singh, Amit Sharma, Haroon Rashid (football coach) were also present on the occasion. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Jagdev Singh from the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner convened a meeting in the conference hall and briefed about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Portal to the concerned officers.