Kali o Kalam lit Awards handed over

The IFIC Bank and Magazine Kali o Kalam jointly organize Kali o Kalam Tarun Kabi o Lekhak Puraskar 2022 ceremony at the Bengal Shilpalaya at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday. — New Age photo

Four young Writers and Poets received Kali o Kalam Tarun Kabi o Lekhak Puraskar 2022 at an Awards ceremony held at the Bengal Shilpalaya at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday.

The award recipients are poet Kabeer Kallol, Writer Masud Ahmad, researcher Nibedita Roy and Writer Mahhfuz Rahmaan.

Kabeer Kallol bagged the award for the book titled Sandeho Hobe Na Keno in the Poetry category, Masud Ahmad for Dur Prithiibir Gandhe in the fiction category,

Nibedita Roy for Kaibarta Jatibarner Itihas in research category and Mahhfuz Rahmaan for Kong Paharer Shaitan in children’s literature.

Eminent painter Hashem Khan was present as chief guest at the Awards ceremony, which was presided over by Kali o Kalam editorial board president Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam.

The IFIC Bank managing director Shah A Sarwar, Kali o Kalam editorial board member Luva Nahid Choudhury, Kali o Kalam Publisher Abul Khayer and its editor Suvrata Barua were present at the ceremony.

The award’s jury board member Imdadul Haq Milan announced the names of the award winners.

I congratulate all award winners. I hope that they would go far in life,’ said Hashem Khan.

‘I write what I observe. My Poems depict my surroundings and experience,’ said Kabeer Kallol.

‘It is unfortunate that we are taught to view the world from an economic perspective from childhood. But, we need to look into the world from a humanitarian perspective,’ said Masud Ahmad.

I thank the jury board for selecting my work. I also would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my research,’ said Nibedita Roy.

‘An award places a greater responsibility on a writer. This award will inspire me to pen more good works in the future,’ said Mahhfuz Rahmaan.

Each of the winners received a crest, certificate and prize money of Tk 1 lakh.

Literature and culture-based monthly Magazine Kali o Kalam introduced the award in 2008 to inspire young writers and poets.

The IFIC Bank Limited and Kali o Kalam have been jointly organizing the Awards ceremony since 2020.

Fifty-four young Poets and Writers have received the award to date.

Following the Awards ceremony, Moulvibazar-based Theater Troupe Manipuri Theater staged its monodrama Kohe Birangana at the venue.

Kohe Birangana is a Theatrical adaptation of Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Birangana Kabya.

The play has been adapted and directed by Shubhashish Sinha.