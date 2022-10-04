Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to first-ever win over NBA team

The Adelaide 36ers became the first team from the National Basketball League to defeat an NBA team when they knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game on Sunday.

The game marked the first time since 2019 that teams from the NBL and NBA met on the court. The two Leagues started facing each other during the 2017-18 preseason, but the planned annual series was put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams from the NBL previously came close to defeating NBA teams, but they entered Sunday’s contest 0-15. The 134-124 win by the 36ers was just the third time an NBL team scored 100 points or more versus an NBA team.

Craig Randall II drained nine 3s for a team-high 35 points to lead the 36ers, while Robert Franks had 32 points and Antonio Cleveland added 22 points in the win. Kai Sotto, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, had 11 points in 18 minutes.

The Suns rolled out their usual starting lineup of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Bridges and Ayton scored 22 points apiece while Booker finished with 13 points and Chris Paul had six points and 12 assists. Each player logged 22 minutes.

The 36ers will wrap up their trip to the United States on Thursday against Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey played with the 36ers during the 2020-21 season.