Kacen Bach hits a last-second field goal to lift Stevenson over Wahkiakum 14-12

Kacen Bach kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final minute to lift Stevenson to a 14-12 win in a Central 2B League game in Cathlamet.

Wahkiakum took a 12-2 lead into Halftime after Dominic Curl returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown. Stevenson got a first-quarter safety when the Mules had a fumble go through the end zone.

That safety proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half.

Bach kicked a 22-yard field in the third quarter to cut Wahkiakum’s lead to 12-5. On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Bach hit Frank Jenkins for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The conversion kick missed, and Wahkiakum led 12-11.

After stopping the Mules late on downs, Stevenson drove 80 yards in the final minutes of the game to the Wahkiakum 15, where Bach hit the game-winning field goal.