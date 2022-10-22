Kacen Bach hits a last-second field goal to lift Stevenson over Wahkiakum 14-12
Kacen Bach kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final minute to lift Stevenson to a 14-12 win in a Central 2B League game in Cathlamet.
Wahkiakum took a 12-2 lead into Halftime after Dominic Curl returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown. Stevenson got a first-quarter safety when the Mules had a fumble go through the end zone.
That safety proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half.
Bach kicked a 22-yard field in the third quarter to cut Wahkiakum’s lead to 12-5. On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Bach hit Frank Jenkins for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The conversion kick missed, and Wahkiakum led 12-11.
After stopping the Mules late on downs, Stevenson drove 80 yards in the final minutes of the game to the Wahkiakum 15, where Bach hit the game-winning field goal.
Max Jenkins has five tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception for Stevenson.
STEVENSON 14, WAHKIAKUM 12
Stevenson 2 0 9 3—14
Wahkiakum 6 6 0 0—12
First quarter
S — Safety, ball fumbled through end zone
W — Zakkary Carlson 20 run (pass failed)
Second quarter
W — Dominic Curl 37 fumble return (kick failed)
Third quarter
S — Kacen Bach 22 FG
S — Frank Jenkins 18 pass from Bach (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
S — Kacen Bach 32 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Stevenson: Kacen Bach 15-50, Frank Jenkins 1-4, Hudson Holzhauer 7-28, Tucker Wyninger 3-5.
PASSING — Stevenson: Kacen Bach 12-21-38.
RECEIVING — Stevenson: Joseph Jenkins 7-25, Frank Jenkins 1-18, Derek White 2-4.