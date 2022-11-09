K-State Women’s Basketball Signs Pair in November Signing Period

Jeff Mittie

Kansas State head Women’s basketball Coachannounced the signing of two players to National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the Fall National Signing period on Wednesday.

The new additions to the K-State roster for the 2023-24 season are: guards Alexis Hess (Blandon, Pennsylvania) and Taryn Sides (Phillipsburg, Kansas).

Hess has recorded over 1,000 career points during her stellar high school career at Fleetwood Area High School in Blandon, Pennsylvania. Hess has registered 1,034 points which has included 116 career 3-point field goals made.

In her junior season, Hess collected First Team Class 5A All-State and All-Conference honors while averaging 19 points per game.

During her sophomore season in 2020-21, Hess garnered Third Team Class 5A All-State honors and was First Team All-County. In her freshman season, Hess averaged 15 points per game and connected on 43 three-pointers and was named to the All-County First Team.

“Alexis is able to play a variety of spots as a small forward that has good size and strength,” said Mittie about the addition from Maryland. “She has the ability to stretch a defense and also play off the bounce.”

Sides has been a standout at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, Kansas, as she owns the school records for career points (1,555), assists (264), steals (363) and three-point field goals made (163). She also owns the single-season school records for points (640), assists (115), steals (141) and three-point field goals made (75).

Sides’ career honors include: three-time Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) All-State recipient, earning first team honors in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and second team honors in her freshman year in 2019-20. She also claimed Kansas 3A Player of the Year honors in 2021-22 and was a finalist for the honor in the previous two seasons. She is also a three-time Wichita Eagle All-State First Team recipient and a three-time Class 3A All-State choice by the Topeka Capital Journal on the 3A All-State team. Sides is also a three-time All-MCL First Team honoree.

“Taryn brings a coach’s mentality to the floor as a point guard but also can take over a game with her scoring,” stated Mittie about the western Kansas product. “She plays with great poise and has an excellent feel for the game.”

The Wildcats return to action on Friday afternoon at 3:30 pm, as K-State faces Wisconsin in the Brew City Battle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will be played at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Friday’s game can be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

K-State Returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday, November 17, as the Wildcats host (4/6) Iowa at 8 pm For tickets, call (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets.