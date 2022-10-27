K-State QB named finalist for prestigious college football award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) – Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has been selected as one of 15 Finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Martinez is in contention for the award that annually recognizes an individual as the best in the Nation for their combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. He was also selected as a member of the 2022 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Class.

Martinez is now the eighth Wildcat of all-time to be named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, including the fifth in the last 12 years.

With the inclusion by Martinez, K-State has the most NFF National Scholar-Athletes in the country since 2011, topping Duke and Stanford with four apiece.

“We are extremely proud to announce the Finalists for this year’s Campbell Trophy,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. As strong leaders in the vein of the trophy’s namesake Bill Campbell, they all serve as living examples that the Future For Football is bright. We are excited to honor their hard work and outstanding leadership with Postgraduate scholarships.”

Martinez earned his undergraduate degree in management with a minor in Economics in May 2021 from the University of Nebraska. He carried a 3.549 GPA during his time as an undergraduate, and he is currently working on his MBA at K-State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.