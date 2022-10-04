K-State, OSU & TCU Collect Week 5 Football Awards

TCU’s Max Duggan (offensive) joined K-State’s Khalid Duke (co-defense) and Adrian Martinez (co-newcomer) along with Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II (co-defensive) and Jaden Nixon (special teams and co-newcomer) as Big 12 football Weekly award recipients. Duggan, Martinez and Taylor picked up their second career accolade, including consecutive weeks for Martinez. Duke and Nixon were recognized for the first time.

Also named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, Duggan totaled 418 yards and five touchdowns in TCU’s 55-24 win over No. 18 Oklahoma. He posted his fourth career 100-yard rushing game and became just the fifth quarterback nationally since 1996 to average at least 23.0 yards per rush on a minimum of five carries. Duggan’s 67-yard TD run was the second longest of his career, trailing only his TCU quarterback-record 81-yard scoring rush against Texas Tech in 2020. The senior became just the second FBS player in the last 15 years and first since Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 to have a TD pass and TD run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Duke helped lead the K-State defense in a 37-28 win over Texas Tech with eight tackles, the second most on the team, and a career-high 3.0 sacks. His sack total is tied for the fourth most in a game in school history. He teamed with Felix Anudike-Uzomah to give the Wildcats two players with 3.0 sacks in the same game for the first time in school history.

Taylor sealed No. 9 Oklahoma State’s 36-25 win at No. 16 Baylor with a toe-tapping interception on the sideline at OSU’s 29-yard line with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He also led all players in the game with seven solo tackles and registered nine total tackles.

Nixon returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 36-25 win at Baylor. It marked the longest return of his career, OSU’s longest return of the season and the first OSU kickoff return touchdown since Brennan Presley’s 100-yard return in last year’s win over Oklahoma. Nixon’s return also tied for the eighth-longest kickoff return in Cowboy history and marked the longest kickoff return for any Big 12 player this season. The freshman finished the game with three kickoff returns for 131 yards, with his yardage total also ranking as the most for a Big 12 player in a game this season.

Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, while he completed 12-of-19 passes for 116 yards and a score in No. 25 K-State’s 37-28 win over TTU. His 171 rushing yards were the fifth most in a game in school history and the most since Daniel Sams had 199 rushing yards against Baylor in 2013. Coupled with his 148 rushing yards last week at Oklahoma, it was the first time a K-State quarterback had consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Jesse Ertz in 2016 (106 vs. Iowa State; 153 vs. Oklahoma State), while it was the first time in Martinez’s career to have back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. With a 69-yard run and his 55-yarder last week, he became the first K-State player with a run of at least 55 yards in consecutive games since James Johnson in 2007 (66 yards vs. Missouri; 67 yards at Fresno State ). It was also the first time in Martinez’s 44-game career to have a Rush of at least 55 yards in consecutive games. He is one of just three Autonomy 5 quarterbacks over the past 15 seasons to total 300 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a two-game span, joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 and Auburn’s Cam Newton in 2010.

Big 12 Football Players of the Week

October 3

Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Khalid Duke, K-State, LB, Jr. and Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Co-Newcomers: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr. and Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 26

Offense: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Bryson Jackson, BU, LB, Sr. and Reggie Pearson, TTU, DB, Sr.

Special Teams: Trey Wolff, TTU, PK, Sr.

Newcomer: Kobe Savage, K-State, S, Jr.

Sept. 19

Offense: Jalon Daniels, KU, QB, Jr.

Defense: Jahdae Barron, UT, DB, Jr.

Special Teams: Trace Ford, OSU, DE, Jr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 12

Offense: Donovan Smith, TTU, QB, So.

Defense: Kobe Bryant, KU, CB, So.

Special Teams: Phillip Brooks, K-State, WR, Sr.

Co-Newcomers: Colby Reeder, ISU, LB, Sr. and Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

Sept. 5

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Lonnie Phelps Jr., KU, DE, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Newcomer: CJ Donaldson, WVU, RB, Fr.