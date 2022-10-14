K-State Downed on Late Second Half Texas Tech Goal

Next Game: Oklahoma 10/16/2022 | 1 p.m Big 12 Now is on ESPN+ October 16 (Sun) / 1 p.m Oklahoma History

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State and Texas Tech matched each other shot for shot on Thursday night at Buser Family Park, but a late Red Raider header in the second half sent the visitors to a 1-0 win. K-State’s overall record drops to 5-8-2 and 1-4-1 in Big 12 action, while Texas Tech improves to 7-3-5 and 3-1-2 in the league.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– K-State and Texas Tech finished the night with 11 shots each. The Red Raiders were able to put five on frame while the Wildcats only saw one attempt on goal.

– In the 78th minute, Texas Tech tallied what would be the game-winning goal. Tech’s Elise Anderson played a cross from the right side of the field that found the head of Peyton Parsons.

– Parsons inadvertently returned the ball back to Anderson. Anderson crossed again and found the head of Ashleigh Williams, who redirected the ball just inside the left post for her seventh goal of the season.

– K-State had two opportunities late after the second half, as Caylee Thornhill found Adah Anderson is a pair of crosses. Anderson’s attempt went just wide, the first narrowly missing the left corner and the second just over the bar in the center of the frame.

QUICK FACTS

– K-State is 7-44-4 all-time against teams from the Big 12 Conference.

– The Wildcats are 1-5-0 all-time against Texas Tech, including a 1-2-0 mark in matches played in Manhattan.

– Kansas State is 17-33-4 in matches played at Buser Family Park.

– Senior forward Kyler Goins led the Wildcats with six shots. Goins increased her team-leading total to 45 shots and set a new school record for total shots in a senior season, passing Brookelynn Entz’s mark of 44 from 2021.

FROM THE HEAD COACH

K-State Head Coach Mike Dibbini

On the performance tonight…

“It could have gone either way tonight. They are a good team. We had some chances, they had some chances. They capitalized on their chance and we didn’t. It was a great result for them but I think we left some points on the table.”

On the defense…

“I thought we did a good job all game but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold up that goal that they scored. We’ve just got to continue to move forward and refocus and get ready for Sunday.”

Is Caylee Thornhill …

“She had a good performance. She played a lot of great balls into the middle of the box for us. We just couldn’t capitalize on one of those and that’s all we needed. We couldn’t get separation and unfortunately it didn’t don’t go our way.”

Is Khaliana Garrett …

“I thought she did a good job. She came in and helped us. She created some Offensive opportunities from the right back position. We’ll continue to utilize her as we continue to play games here.”

UP NEXT

K-State continues its three-match homestand on Sunday afternoon, as the Wildcats host Oklahoma at 1 pm For tickets to Sunday’s match, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. Sunday’s match will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.