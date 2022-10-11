K-State Begins Final Three-Match Homestand of 2022

Texas Tech (6-3-5, 2-1-2) at Kansas State (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12)

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 7 pm | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan.

WATCH LIVE

Big 12 Now is on ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller

Analyst: Oscar Montenegro

Sideline: Jazmin Halliburton

LIVE STATS

www.kstatesports.com

SERIES HISTORY

Texas Tech leads, 4-1-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 (Lubbock, Texas)

Last Result: Texas Tech won, 2-0

Last K-State win: Nov. 13, 2020 (Manhattan, Kan.)

MATCH #16

Oklahoma (7-3-3, 2-1-1) at Kansas State (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12)

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 1 pm | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan.

WATCH LIVE

Big 12 Now is on ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller

Analyst: Oscar Montenegro

Sideline: Jazmin Halliburton

LIVE STATS

www.kstatesports.com

SERIES HISTORY

Oklahoma leads, 5-1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 17, 2021 (Norman, Okla.)

Last Result: Oklahoma won, 2-1

Last K-State win: Oct. 16, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12) begins its final three-match home stand of the 2022 season this week, as the Wildcats host Texas Tech on Thursday night at 7 pm, and Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m

• Tickets for both matches can be purchased by contacting the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221-CATS, visiting kstatesports.com/tickets or at the Buser Family Park ticket booth.

• Both matches will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as Brian Smoller (play-by-play), Oscar Montenegro (analyst) and Jazmin Halliburton (sideline) will have the call.

Last Time Out

• K-State split its weekend in the state of Texas, as the Wildcats dropped a 4-0 decision at 23rd-ranked Texas and won in the final seconds, 2-1, at Baylor.

• During the weekend, junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer registered 10 saves over the two matches and brought her career saves total to 183 and established a new school record for career saves. With the win on Sunday, Werremeyer tied the school record for career wins with 10.

• Against Baylor, a sophomore forward Riley Baker set new career-highs for goals (2), shots (5) and shots on goal (5) in her 34 minutes off the bench against the Bears. Baker scored her first career game-winning goal on a penalty kick with 18 seconds remaining in the game, the latest regulation game-winning goal in program history.

• K-State has tied the school record for road wins in a season with three (2017 & 2021).

• With her first goal of the afternoon, Baker ended K-State’s shutout skid at five-plus games (549:44 of game time).

• K-State has played nine matches this season decided by one goal (4-5-0). The nine matches are the second-most matches decided by one goal in a season. The school record for matches decided by one goal in a season is 13 in the 2017 season (4-9-0).

Better Late Than Never for K-State

• In its seven seasons of action, K-State has scored 63 of its 107 total goals in the second half or later of matches.

• Sophomore Riley Baker tallied the latest regulation game-winning goal in program history, as she scored on a penalty kick at 89:42 of the second half at Baylor on Oct. 9, 2022. It was the first game-winning goal of Baker’s career.

• Senior Kyler Goins recorded the eighth-latest goal in program history and the fifth-latest regulation goal in K-State soccer history with an 86:15 tally against Purdue on September 4, 2022.

• The Wildcats have scored 11 goals in the 85th minute or later in the history of the program. Of those 11 goals, four were game-winning goals ( Brookelynn Entz , Colorado State, Sept. 17, 2017 [ot]; Adah Anderson , vs. North Alabama, Aug. 29, 2021; Caylee Thornhill , at Kansas, Sept. 30, 2021 [ot]; Riley Baker , at Baylor, Oct. 9, 2022) and two were game-tying goals ( Aliyah El-Naggar , at Missouri, March 28, 2021; Laramie Hall, at Creighton, Sept. 2, 2016).

• During the 2022 season, K-State has scored five of its 12 goals in the second half this season.

Game-Winning Goals for All

• Through 116 matches in program history, Kansas State has registered 31 victories. In those 31 wins, K-State has had 19 different players register a game-winning goal.

• The most recent addition to the game-winner list was a sophomore Riley Baker . Baker is the first Wildcat to score a penalty kick game-winning goal for their first career game-winning goal, as she recorded a PK Winner at 89:42 of the second half at Baylor on Oct. 9, 2022.

• Earlier this season, senior Kyler Goins recorded her first game-winner of the season at UTRGV on Aug. 25. Goins added a second game-winner against Colorado State on Sept. 15. She is tied for second in school history for game-winning goals in a season.

• Senior Marisa Weichel tallied the game-winner at Weber State on September 4. Weichel is tied for the K-State career record with Brookelynn Entz , as the pair each have four career game-winning goals. In the 2021 season, Marisa Weichel set a program record three game-winning goals.

• Of the 31 game-winning goals, nine have been scored by freshmen. The latest freshman to score a game-winning goal was Andra Mohler , who scored in the 38th minute against Yale on Sept. 9.

• On the current roster, eight Wildcats own at least one game-winning goal: Marisa Weichel Goins, Caylee Thornhill , Shae Turner , Jesse Loren , Adah Anderson Mohler and Baker.

• The first game-winning goal in program history was awarded to Abby Sieperda in the Wildcats’ 6-0 win at Oakland on August 26, 2016.

Happy Helpers

• K-State was helpful on its goals in 2021 and the Wildcats have continued their generosity into the 2022 season.

• Through 14 matches this season, K-State has dished out 11 assists (0.79 apg) and are tied for the fourth-most in a season in school history.

• In the 2021 season, the Wildcats set the single-season record for assists with 20 of their 20 goals. K-State had just three unassisted goals in the 2021 season.

• K-State’s 11 assists this season have come from six different players and are led by Adah Anderson and Caylee Thornhill with three each.

• Against Colorado State on September 15, 2022, Kansas State registered the second-highest assist total in a match as the Wildcats tallied five assists.

• In its history, K-State has recorded 94 assists on its 107 goals and are averaging 0.81 per game.

W for Werremeyer

• Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer has registered a strong 2022 season and is ascending the K-State career wins and shutouts lists.

• At Iowa State on Sept. 22, Werremeyer notched her 10th career shutout and fifth this season.

• The product of Blue Springs, Missouri, owns the program career records career matches played in goal (37), career starts in goal (36) and career minutes (3,356:08) in goal. She also owns the school record for career saves (183) and is tied for career wins (10) and shutouts (10).

• This season, she has 13 starts with a record of 5-7-1 and a career-high five shutouts. Werremeyer has collected 53 saves (4.08 spg) and a save percentage of .779. She owns a goals against average of 1.15 and tallied a career-best streak of 295:34 consecutive shutout minutes from Sept. 4 to 18.

• Werremeyer ranks tied for second in the Big 12 for total saves and third in the league in saves per game.

Baker the Goal Maker

• Sophomore Riley Baker put the Wildcats on her back with a career afternoon at Baylor on October 9, 2022.

• Against the Bears, Baker tallied her first career multi-goal match with two goals and career-highs of five shots and five shots on goal. She also notched her first career game-winning goal with her first career penalty kick with 18 seconds remaining.

• Baker scored her first goal of the season in the 30th minute against the Bears before adding the winner in the 90th minute.

• With her two goals against Baylor, Baker joins Brookelynn Entz (twice) as the only players in school history to score two goals in a Big 12 match. She is the second Wildcat with a multi-goal game this season, joining Kyler Goins (vs. Colorado State, Sept. 15, 2022).

• Baker tied the school record for shots on goal in a match and a Big 12 match with five. Her five shots and five on goal were both career-highs.

• Baker’s penalty kick goal was the fifth successful penalty kick in program history. This was the first penalty kick goal scored since Oct. 16, 2020, against Oklahoma. Baker is just the second Wildcat to ever score a penalty kick, joining Entz.

• This season, Baker has established new career season-highs for matches played (12), goals (2), points (4) and shots on goal (8).

• In her career, Baker owns three career goals, one assist and seven points. She also has 26 career shots and 15 shots on goal (.577 SOG%).