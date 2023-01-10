K-State Announces Sell Outs for 3 More Men’s Basketball Games

– K-State Athletics officials announced on Monday night three more men’s basketball sellouts, including Tuesday’s game with Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum.

In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 games with Iowa State are sold out and tickets are only available through K-State’s official secondary ticket partner, StubHub.

They are the fourth, fifth and sixth sellouts of the season after the department on Jan. 6 announced that the Tuesday, Jan. 17 game with Kansas, the Saturday, Jan. 21 game with Texas Tech and the Saturday, Feb. 4 matches with Texas were sold out.

Tickets remain for the midweek games against No. 17/17 TCU on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Baylor on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 1.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1.800.221.CATS, or in person at the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

K-State can only guarantee admission to the games and provide customer service resolutions on tickets purchased directly from K-State or its official secondary ticket partner, StubHub. Fans still looking for tickets should only purchase via StubHub. Due to a rising number of fraudulent tickets, K-State Athletics advises fans who have already purchased tickets through other sites to ensure that they have downloaded their tickets to their mobile wallets and confirm with the provider that their ticket is valid for entry.

K-State returned to the national rankings on Monday, jumping to No. 11 in The Associated Press and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches polls. It is the highest rankings for the Wildcats since 2013, while they became the first team to move from unranked to No. 11 or higher this late in the season since the poll expanded to 25 teams in 1990.

