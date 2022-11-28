J’Vonne Hadley Returns to rotation – BuffZone

BOULDER,CO:November 27:Colorado Buffaloes' J'Vonne Handley shoots over Yale Bulldogs' Yussif Basa-Ama on November 26, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
J’Vonne Hadley readily admitted he still is not quite at 100%. Yet his return to the rotation, even at slightly less than his best, was plenty good enough for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The CU men’s basketball team got back on track with a 65-62 win against Yale on Sunday at the CU Events Center. After missing two games due to a shoulder injury, Hadley got back on track as well, going 5-for-6 with 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and no turnovers in 24 minutes.

“I saw the doctor a couple of times, and they said to just take it easy a little bit. Because if it gets bumped at practice or something like that, we don’t want it to be a long-lasting injury,” Hadley said. “Right after Thanksgiving I met with the Doctors and they said I’d be good to go as long as I feel comfortable doing that. Once I heard that I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting out there with my guys.’

“It’s still limited. I’m not quite a hundred (percent). Right now it’s a little bit sore, but I knew that was going to happen. I’ve just got to ice it, rest it, recover and get back at it tomorrow.”

Hadley started three of the first four games this season, coming off the bench against Tennessee when head coach Tad Boyle juggled the usual lineup. Yet Handley injured his right shoulder in CU’s first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, a loss against UMass, after getting tangled with a Minutemen player while battling for a rebound.

Hadley returned to the UMass game after getting injured, but he was too sore to take the court against Texas A&M and Boise State. CU’s leading rebounder, Hadley’s comeback Returns a key piece of the puzzle to the floor as they get set to open Pac-12 Conference play at home on Thursday against Arizona State (6:30 pm, FS1).

