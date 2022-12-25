J’Vonne Hadley has been a pleasant surprise for CU Buffs men’s basketball – BuffZone

The performance so far this season from J’Vonne Hadley certainly counts as a welcome holiday present for fans of the Colorado men’s basketball team.

Has Hadley been a pleasant surprise to the CU coaching staff? Compared to when the Buffs first signed Hadley in May, yes. Compared to when he first started turning heads at practice, not at all.

As the Buffaloes enjoy a holiday hiatus before resuming Pac-12 Conference play at Stanford on Thursday (9 pm MT, ESPNU), Hadley has done more than just smooth the transition for CU after losing Jabari Walker, the leading rebounder in the league last season . Hadley has a chance to give the Buffs another league-leading rebounder this season, and he is making an impact far beyond what was initially expected out of a junior college transfer.

