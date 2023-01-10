JVCC snowflake program meets fundraising goal, providing free meals for over 90 Mitchell Seniors in need – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — The Mitchell community has stepped up to help some Mitchell area Seniors have access to nutritious hot meals this winter.

A $3,000 donation helped the James Valley Community Center (JVCC) reach its fundraising goal for the annual snowflake program. After reaching the $7,500 goal, it will provide Seniors with 20 free hot meals at the JVCC.

“Getting the goal met around Christmas time is always what we try to do. We were fortunate to have such a big donation come in, and we wouldn’t have met the goal without it,” said Jessica Pickett, who is the community services director overseeing the program.

With the soaring costs of food amid rising inflation, Pickett said the meal Punch cards are increasingly vital for the large group of Seniors who need financial assistance to access nutritious meals.

The number of Seniors who are leaning on the free meal program has increased in recent years to over 90. The list of Seniors – whose names can be found on snowflakes plastered along the walls of the JVCC – in need are 60 and older, according to Pickett.

“We are seeing more need in almost all of our services, including meals and transportation. We’re fortunate to have a community that cares about our Seniors in times like these,” she said.

Over $8,100 has been raised. The snowflake program is coming off a big year in 2022 when donations totaled over $14,000, which allowed each senior to have two meal Punch cards that amounted to 40 meals.

The Mitchell Senior Meals program located at the James Valley Community Center is seeking donations for its annual Hunger Tree, which is now called the snowflake program. Republic file photo

Although the fundraising goal has been met, Pickett said the JVCC is accepting donations throughout the year to continue providing meals for Seniors who are struggling to keep a healthy supply of food on their tables.

“Hunger isn’t just a seasonal thing for many of those we help. One Punch card with 20 meals only goes so far, and we are trying to keep the momentum we had from last year when we raised enough for two Punch cards per person,” Pickett said.