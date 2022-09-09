JV Basketball Tryouts October 3-4
The Carolina men’s basketball program will conduct open tryouts for students interested in playing JV Basketball on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4 at 6:30 pm in the Dean E. Smith Center (enter through Entrance D).
In order to try out, interested students must complete the following steps and turn in the necessary paperwork by 5 pm on Thursday, September 29. Paperwork may be returned to the UNC Sports Medicine Clinic at Campus Health or to Jayden Velez in the Smith Center Athletic Training Room.
• Students must be full-time, enrolled at UNC in at least 12 hours of classes.
• Students must show proof of health insurance.
• Students must complete Sickle cell trait testing.
• Students must show proof of a recent physical.
Students may set up a physical appointment through UNC Campus Health by contacting Sports Medicine at 919-966-3655 or the general appointment line at 919-966-2281. This appointment will cover a physical and sickle cell trait testing at the student’s expense.
More information about medical requirements and acquiring the necessary forms can be found here.
Please contact the men’s basketball office at 919-962-1154 with any other questions.