JV Basketball Tryouts October 3-4

The Carolina men’s basketball program will conduct open tryouts for students interested in playing JV Basketball on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4 at 6:30 pm in the Dean E. Smith Center (enter through Entrance D).

In order to try out, interested students must complete the following steps and turn in the necessary paperwork by 5 pm on Thursday, September 29. Paperwork may be returned to the UNC Sports Medicine Clinic at Campus Health or to Jayden Velez in the Smith Center Athletic Training Room.

• Students must be full-time, enrolled at UNC in at least 12 hours of classes.

• Students must show proof of health insurance.

• Students must complete Sickle cell trait testing.

• Students must show proof of a recent physical.

Students may set up a physical appointment through UNC Campus Health by contacting Sports Medicine at 919-966-3655 or the general appointment line at 919-966-2281. This appointment will cover a physical and sickle cell trait testing at the student’s expense.

More information about medical requirements and acquiring the necessary forms can be found here.