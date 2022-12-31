Juwan Howard takes blame as Michigan basketball loses to CMU, drops to 7-5: ‘It starts with me’

Michigan and head coach Juan Howard are stumbling into Big Ten play after the Wolverines dropped to 7-5 on Friday with a Brutal 63-61 upset loss to a 5-8 Central Michigan team at home. After the game, Howard criticized his team’s lack of intensity against the Chippewas but said that Michigan’s recent struggles ultimately fall on him.

“Central Michigan, let me give them credit for coming out here and playing the game harder than us,” Howard said in his postgame press conference. “They were more physical than us and more prepared than our team. It starts with me as a coach. Last two practices, I thought we had two good practices where we practiced how to be prepared and how to compete. Central Michigan was the team that was the grittiest, toughest and nastiest.”

Michigan struggled on the boards and from behind the arc against Central Michigan. The Wolverines shot their third-lowest percentage from three this season (27.3%) and were out-rebounded by 12 against a Chippewas team No. 112 in the Nation in rebounds per game (37.1).

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Keep scrolling to see everything Hoard said post-Central Michigan.