Juwan Howard previews game against Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball Coach Juan Howard met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines travel to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to face the Eagles and former five-star prospect Emma Bates.

Bates, a product of Ypsilanti, was offered by Michigan in July 2019. The high school Phenom committed to Michigan State, then decommitted and signed with Memphis. After one season in Tennessee, Bates transferred, and ultimately chose to return to his hometown.

Here’s what Juan Howard said about that, and everything the UM Coach said ahead of Friday night’s 9 pm tip-off against Eastern Michigan:

On preparing to face Emma Bates:

A great scorer like Emoni, you’ve just gotta try to do your best to try to make him work hard for every bucket. Knowing that there are going to be a lot of sets that they run for him. He’s going to touch the ball every time down the floor because of that skill set and how he’s presented on the floor to make plays for his team. Just got to make him work for every chance he gets.

On who will guard Emma Bates:

I’m sure everyone will get a chance to guard him.

It’s what makes Emma Bates a special talent:

Give him credit: Young man worked extremely hard at his skill set. He shows that he has a lot of love for the game of basketball. When you have a passion to play the game of basketball, you don’t have to beg a person like Emoni to get in the gym to work on his skill set.

I’ve just enjoyed watching him over the years and how he’s gotten better each year.

On if they considered adding Emma Bates to the program as a transfer:

We looked at him. But I really love the team that we have here today.

It’s signing George Washington III and Papa Kante to National Letters of Intent:

Yes, we’re extremely excited to have Papa Kante and George Washington III join our Michigan family. Both young men are not only very skilled basketball players, but they are also great students and high character individuals, and they will be a great addition to our team.

I had an opportunity to build a relationship with both young men and just getting to know who they are inside is just fitting on why we were so high on them asking these young men to join our Michigan family.

On if Michigan might add more people to the 2023 recruiting class:

I haven’t gotten that far yet. Taking it one day at a time.

On Tarris Reed Jr. as a backup to Hunter Dickinson:

Tarris is going to be great for our team. Just watching his growth over the summer, leading up to now, it’s nice to see that he’s getting better and better.

It’s also nice to witness how Hunter and Tarris challenge each other in practice. And that’s where a lot of your growth comes from, when you’re competing against another very highly skilled Talented big — getting the opportunity to play him in practice.

That’s going to increase your opportunities as far as for the future of this program, seeing how and where you can grow. And I’ve been witnessing, too, is that they both have been encouraging to one another. Hunter has been doing a really good job of being a great leader. Sort of like Austin was to him.

On building a relationship with Papa Kante’s family:

It was great getting the opportunity to speak with them this summer and getting to see them eye-to-eye, face-to-face but more on FaceTime. I haven’t had an opportunity to go out to Senegal yet, but I’m looking forward to having a chance to fly out and meet the parents in person.

You figure out ways to communicate. It’s not that hard. Papa was helping in a lot of ways on both sides — me communicating with the parents, and the parents communicating with me.

On playing in Detroit:

Well, we’ve done last year. We’ve done it last year in our exhibition game, we played against Wayne State. It’s not our first time.

I think it’s great getting an opportunity to go play at Little Caesars Arena and our young men getting the chance to see where the Detroit Pistons play in that big, huge arena where Michigan fans that live in Detroit can come to the game and see us in personal I think that’s pretty cool. And I know our guys are going to really enjoy the atmosphere once we step foot in that arena.

There are EMU’s Noah Farrakhan:

Noah’s playing well. I didn’t see him too much last year, but I understand he played well for them last year as well. I’m sure he’s looking forward to having a chance and the challenge to play against us. And so we are looking forward to playing against him.