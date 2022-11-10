Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball signs two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR — Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects.

Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.

“Both young men are not only very skilled basketball players, but they’re also great students and high-character individuals, and they’ll be great additions to our team,” Michigan head Coach Juwan Howard in a video conference call with Reporters on Thursday.

Washington is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard ranked No. 75 in the class according to the 247Sports composite. He grew up in Texas, moved to Kentucky in high school, and is now living in Dayton, Ohio, where he will play his senior season for Chaminade Julienne High School. His father recently took an Assistant Coach job with the University of Dayton’s Women’s basketball program.

“George comes from a basketball family,” Howard said in a statement. “He is a coach’s son. With all of that, he has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is Crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game and we can’t wait to see him suit up.”

Kante is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center ranked No. 107 in the class. Originally from Senegal, Kante moved to the United States in 2019 and plays for South Kent Prep School in Connecticut.

“He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away,” Howard said. “He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his Offensive game will grow. Coach (Raphael) Chillious runs a great program and is well known for developing his players for that next step.”

Howard, who prioritizes relationships during the recruiting process, said that Kante helped bridge the language gap during Facetime calls between Howard and Kante’s parents. Howard said he looks forward to traveling to Senegal to meet them in person.

Both signees were recent commitments. Michigan was the last Big Ten program to get a commitment for 2023, with Kante pledging on Oct. 20 and Washington announcing his decision on Nov. 1. All that matters, of course, is which players end up with a particular program.

Whether Michigan eventually signs more players for 2023 remains to be seen.

“Haven’t gotten that far yet,” Howard said on Thursday. “Take it one day at a time.”

Michigan opened the 2022-23 season on Monday, beating Purdue Fort Wayne, and plays Eastern Michigan in Detroit on Friday night.