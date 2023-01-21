Juwan Howard laments lack of rebounding after Wolverines’ road loss to Maryland Terrapins

Michigan’s uneven season continued Thursday, as the Wolverines lost 64-58 at Maryland in a defensive struggle. Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard combined to score 32 points, but Coach Juan Howard got relatively little from the rest of the team. The Wolverines lost their third out of four and three straight on the road.

“I’m throwing a party at the house tonight,” said the Maryland Coach Kevin Willard afterward. “I think this is the first time that we have had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in like six games. Being at home is nice.”

The schedule gets easier for Michigan in the immediate future, as Howard and company get the Big Ten’s worst team, Minnesota, Sunday at home. But the Wolverines need to improve their overall record to have a shot at getting into the NCAA Tournament, as they currently sit at 10-8 overall despite a 4-3 record in the Big Ten.

After the game, Howard spoke with Reporters about Michigan’s lack of rebounding, poor offense and more. Below is a transcript of his comments, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.